The warm up

I’d like to keep it simple and to the point on this blog, which I believe would be the most helpful thing. Let’s look at two versions of a warm up, one with access to a treadmill and other in home without access to any machines.

Version one, with treadmill:

Set the treadmill on speed 2.5-3.0 and then put on uphill mode, either maximum, or to the level that you can do. Walk uphill at medium pace for 5-10 minutes.

Once you stop, you will do basic hamstring stretch. Either sitting with your legs extended and reaching for your toes, or standing. Your knees can be slightly bent.

Following sequence:

20 high kicks alternating

20 side leg kicks

20 arm/shoulder circular rotations

Notice if anything feels tight, do not start training if there is tightness, make sure to stretch extra.

Version 2, no treadmill:

It’s simple really, you will do high knees at a medium pace for as long as you can, then you will do everything else mentioned after the treadmill section in the previous version.

This is the most basic warm up, however of you have specific tightness in hips, quads, shoulders, then you’ll need to stretch those very well too.

Soon I’ll be going over each body part as far as training and stretching goes.