The Diet
The Diet
Hey friends,
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Here I will not try to convince you of anything, nor push anything. Simply will talk about my diet, what gives me energy, keeps me fit, fast, and strong.
As far as calories basics go, please read previous article “Counting Calories” by Nanda.
So, basically the bulk of this diet are fats and proteins. I do a 1-2 exceptions per week and also have berries sometimes.
Both fat and protein have a large variety of vitamins and minerals. If you look at nutritional facts of steak, liver, heart, etc, you’ll be amazed.
The fats are my prime source of energy. When I don’t have enough of the fats and train hard, I lose some muscle. It’s essential that I load on fats.
What are those?
Fats:
Salo
Pemmican
Fat in eggs
Bacon
Butter with salt
Grass Fed A2 milk (small amounts)
Aged cheese (0 carbs usually, sometimes 1-2)
Proteins are the main source for muscle building. I eat a huge variety as I am very adventurous. I also use pure whey powder after workouts. I consume minimum 100 grams of protein, on days when I am not training, and during most active days I consume minimum 150 grams.
Proteins:
All beef (love Korean thin slices)
Beef organs
Pork shoulder
Chicken (especially tandoori)
Shrimp
Fish (especially tuna and salmon)
Salami and other deli
Chicken and duck eggs
Ultra filtered organic milk (small amounts)
Whey protein
Duck
Eel
Sashimi
Sausage/hot dogs
Carnivore Lifting is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My problem is that I like noodles with my meat. Oh wait! It's spaghetti that I like. Sorry you will have to do this all by yourself.