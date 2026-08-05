Carnivore Lifting

Carnivore Lifting

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
7h

My problem is that I like noodles with my meat. Oh wait! It's spaghetti that I like. Sorry you will have to do this all by yourself.

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