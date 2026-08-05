The Diet

Hey friends,

Here I will not try to convince you of anything, nor push anything. Simply will talk about my diet, what gives me energy, keeps me fit, fast, and strong.

As far as calories basics go, please read previous article “Counting Calories” by Nanda.

So, basically the bulk of this diet are fats and proteins. I do a 1-2 exceptions per week and also have berries sometimes.

Both fat and protein have a large variety of vitamins and minerals. If you look at nutritional facts of steak, liver, heart, etc, you’ll be amazed.

The fats are my prime source of energy. When I don’t have enough of the fats and train hard, I lose some muscle. It’s essential that I load on fats.

What are those?

Fats:

Salo

Pemmican

Fat in eggs

Bacon

Butter with salt

Grass Fed A2 milk (small amounts)

Aged cheese (0 carbs usually, sometimes 1-2)

Proteins are the main source for muscle building. I eat a huge variety as I am very adventurous. I also use pure whey powder after workouts. I consume minimum 100 grams of protein, on days when I am not training, and during most active days I consume minimum 150 grams.

Proteins:

All beef (love Korean thin slices)

Beef organs

Pork shoulder

Chicken (especially tandoori)

Shrimp

Fish (especially tuna and salmon)

Salami and other deli

Chicken and duck eggs

Ultra filtered organic milk (small amounts)

Whey protein

Duck

Eel

Sashimi

Sausage/hot dogs