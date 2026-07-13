How to get rid of “belly” fat?

Hey all!

Most of us, including myself, have faced this very issue.

First thing when it comes to most stomach fat is realizing that it is something called visceral fat, the fat that is inside, wraps around organs. Which means that exercise and training will have very small effect on this fat, unlike subcutaneous fat, which is burned by activity/heat.

How do we get rid of visceral fat?

There is a combination of things that can be done.

1.Calorie deficit. This is the most obvious way to do it. You must eat less calories that you are consuming. Figuring out your natural daily burn is important, for some people with certain conditions, or very slow metabolism the stationary daily burn can be as low as 800-1100. Any smart scale will show this to you. Once you know, aim for a calorie deficit of at least 200.

2.Even if you get the calorie deficit right, you can still not reach the goals with you have a very bad diet. Processed foods and sugar will stop you. The goal is to use the body fat as main energy source and burn it, so we have get the sugars out of the system. Diet mostly based on proteins and healthy fats is best, but more on that in the upcoming diet article.

3.Green organic matcha tea. It has to be exactly tris tea. It targets the visceral fat. No sugar or milk added, plain tea. Hot and at least twice a day. Great results on the waistline after 2-3 months.

Next section:

Abs training plus walking.

While the training itself will do little to burn the visceral fat, you can tone and strengthen the muscles, thus aiding the overall process. I will be sharing specific core exercises in detail in articles to come.

Walking daily is a must. Increases your metabolism and improves blood flow, as well as bringing good effects on the nervous system.

Personal note:

I went from 14% body fat to 9.5% in 4 months, following these very steps;

Protein/fat diet, green matcha tea, weightlifting, walking, calorie deficit.

This is but a short summary, but in the future articles we will be getting into details of each stretch, exercise, and supplements you can take.