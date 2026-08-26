Forearm
Forearms, muscles that are usually associated with a negative imagery in many cases, yet the truth is, it’s one of the most important muscles.
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Benefits of a strong and versatile forearm:
Lower mortality in all cases
Better cognitive performance
Heart health
Stabilization and injury prevention (tennis elbow, shoulders)
Bone mineral density
Balance
Kinetic chain stability
Reading through all of these benefits does it seem to you as a muscle that you can ignore.
Below I’m attaching a short video showing you three basic movement you can do to work on your forearms. Find proper weights for yourself and do 3-4 sets of 15 reps of each for a basic forearm workout.
Carnivore Lifting is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you! This is great!!