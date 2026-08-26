Forearm

Forearms, muscles that are usually associated with a negative imagery in many cases, yet the truth is, it’s one of the most important muscles.

Benefits of a strong and versatile forearm:

Lower mortality in all cases

Better cognitive performance

Heart health

Stabilization and injury prevention (tennis elbow, shoulders)

Bone mineral density

Balance

Kinetic chain stability

Reading through all of these benefits does it seem to you as a muscle that you can ignore.

Below I’m attaching a short video showing you three basic movement you can do to work on your forearms. Find proper weights for yourself and do 3-4 sets of 15 reps of each for a basic forearm workout.