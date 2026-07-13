First half-marathon in over 14 years

“This is the last time I’m ever doing a half-marathon distance.” I said to my wife when I was about 26 years old. It seemed like every joint and muscle in my body was aching.

This remained true for the following 14 years, until today, and it wasn’t planned at all.

Since that time I’ve had numerous injuries including acl tear and torn calf. I have been mostly doing weight lifting and this year my longest distances were 6 miles.

I also have two health conditions, and on top of this we had a very tough few weeks while moving. So how? Let’s cover the run first.

Before I went to run today, my wife asked;

“How far are you running?”

“A few meters, a mile, maybe 2? untIl my foot fails me?”

I was dropped off and my run began.

I do cardio about 1 time a week. If it’s running, 6 miles is already brutal. After the first 3 miles usually I start to feel it, turn around, and go back.

Today, at 3 miles I felt nothing, it was still feeling like a warm up. Then it was 5 miles, still good. I turned around and went back.

At 10 miles, once I was almost back, I started feeling it, but my thought was; “If not now, then when?” It was an opportunity it seemed. I turned again and went back another 1.5 miles, then back and some.

I will say, I do not plan making it a regular thing and I know I’ll pay for this in the coming days BIG time.

Anyway.

Can’t be all will power, it can carry the body only so far.

However, I will give credit to carnivore based diet and proper supplementation.

I do not have extra weight to carry, my joints and organs are not inflamed, my muscles are dense and lean.

So, I hope that this inspires someone who also has been saying “I won’t be able to do this again.”

I was wrong!

Have a nice day! And remember to subscribe so you don’t miss more articles!