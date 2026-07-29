Counting calories?

Counting calories is like worrying about your daily energy budget.

A guest post by Nanda Semenyuk.

Did you know the word “calorie” comes from the Latin word calor, meaning “heat”?

A calorie is simply a unit of energy measured by how much heat is released when food is burned in a laboratory. But your body is not a laboratory furnace. It is a complex biological system that digests, absorbs, stores, and uses nutrients differently depending on the food, your hormones, metabolism, muscle mass, activity, and even your gut microbiome.

That’s why 1,000 calories from ultra-processed food is not metabolically equivalent to 1,000 calories from nutrient-dense whole foods.

Your body doesn’t count calories-it responds to nutrients, hormones, hunger signals, and energy availability.

So instead of obsessing over numbers on a label, focus on the ingredients you put in your mouth - the more bio-identical, the better it is - and notice how your body feels.

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