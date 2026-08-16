Biggest anti carnivore diet lie? “It lacks vitamins.”

It’s actually the opposite.

If we dive into all of the vitamins and minerals in meats and seafood we can clearly see that with today’s depleted soils people will find it very hard to get as much great nutrition from veggies and fruits, not to mention anti nutrients and unnecessary sugar. On top of this many will fill their diet with super processes breads, chips, crisps, which turn to sugar and cut the arteries.

Just two examples to look at below:

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