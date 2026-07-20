Best shape of my life at 40? The journey.

As I completed my training today outside in the heat, I asked myself; “Would have I’ve been able to do this 20 years ago?”

The answer? Not sure.

At the time I was my college track team captain, training 5-6 hours a day, 3-5% body weight. My diet? It was Red Bulls, Coke Cola, Swiss rolls, and eggs every lunch.

On the outside I looked super fit, an illusion. In reality clueless about health and consequences, which I really learned the hard way a few years later.

Once my college phase was over I began to train in the gym and actually learning about proper fitness and nutrition, it was my wife (at the time gf) who suggested I get certified. I got certified in both training and nutrition. Within 2 weeks of completion I found my first job, at Gold’s Gym.

Three month later I transferred to a gym I actually wanted to work at and after gaining a lot of experience in 2 more years I went fully solo.

Still, it is not until recently that I really began to put it all together. The anatomy, mentality, nutrition/diet, recovery, training. I have largely my wife to thank for this, once again, who guided me towards better choices.

It is clicking now more than ever. It’s a balance, not perfect, never can be perfect, but probably best ever comparatively.

So, moral of the short story? You are not “passed” it. Change the mentality.