Carnivore Lifting
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Forearm
Forearm
Aug 26
•
Alexander Semenyuk
8
5
1
Biggest anti carnivore diet lie? “It lacks vitamins.”
Biggest anti carnivore diet lie?
Aug 16
•
Alexander Semenyuk
8
3
The Diet
The Diet
Aug 5
•
Alexander Semenyuk
6
2
2
July 2026
Counting calories?
Counting calories?
Jul 29
•
Alexander Semenyuk
11
2
2
Best shape of my life at 40? The journey.
Best shape of my life at 40?
Jul 20
•
Alexander Semenyuk
12
2
The warm up
The warm up
Jul 15
•
Alexander Semenyuk
6
2
First half-marathon in over 14 years
First half-marathon in over 14 years
Jul 13
•
Alexander Semenyuk
13
5
2
How to get rid of “belly” fat?
How to get rid of “belly” fat?
Jul 13
•
Alexander Semenyuk
13
4
1
Welcome to Carnivore Lifting
Hey guys,
Jul 12
•
Alexander Semenyuk
11
5
3
© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk
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